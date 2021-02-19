Severe weather and shipment delays again force Geisinger to reschedule Friday COVID vaccine appointments



DANVILLE – As nationwide severe weather continues to cause delays with COVID-19

vaccine shipments, Geisinger is again rescheduling some first-dose vaccines scheduled for

tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 19. Geisinger is reaching out directly to those individuals whose vaccine appointments need to be

rescheduled to provide a new appointment time.

At the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center:

• All first-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Tuesday, March 2

• Second-dose appointments will continue as scheduled.

At the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center:

• First-dose vaccine appointments scheduled after 10:40 a.m. will be rescheduled to

Saturday, March 13.

• Second-dose appointments will continue as scheduled.

At the Geisinger Health Plan Building (Danville) Vaccine Center:

• First-dose vaccine appointments scheduled after 10:30 a.m. will be rescheduled for

Monday, March 1.

• Second-dose vaccine appointments originally rescheduled from Friday, Feb. 19 to

Sunday, Feb. 21 will continue on the revised Sunday schedule.

At the Geisinger CenterPoint (Jenkins Township) Vaccine Center:

• First-dose appointments scheduled after 3 p.m. will be rescheduled for Monday, March

1.

• Second-dose vaccine appointments originally rescheduled from Friday, Feb. 19 to

Sunday, Feb. 21 will continue on the revised Sunday schedule.

Additional adjustments may occur as needed based on supplies and weather. Those with

vaccine appointments are encouraged to check their myGeisinger accounts for updates on

vaccine rescheduling or visit geisinger.org/COVIDvax. We appreciate everyone’s patience and

understanding as Geisinger works as quickly as possible to reschedule appointments.