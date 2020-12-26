Several roads remain closed due to flooding

MONTOURSVILLE – PennDOT has an updated list of roads that remain closed due to flooding. Following about 3 inches of rain and 1 to 2 feet of snow, creeks and the Susquehanna River have risen dramatically.

According to the National Weather Service, the Susquehanna River at Sunbury will crest at 24.1 feet, which will likely shut down Route 11 between Northumberland and Shamokin Dam and the Shikellamy Marina at some point today.

Other roads closed in Northumberland County include Shakespeare Road between Route 45 and Hobbes Road and Shakespeare Road between Hobbes Road and South Mill Road. Route 61 at the Hamilton underpass is open.

Mahoning Creek in Danville has crested and since the Susquehanna River crest is predicted to be lower, volunteers are not expected to have to close Route11/Mahoning Street flood control closure.

Fishing Creek in Bloomsburg has crested and is receding.

In Union County, Beaver Run Road between Route 192 and Johnson Mill Road is closed. River Road between North Water Street and Winter Farm Lane is closed along with River Road between Route 642 and Tabernacle Road.

In Snyder County, Middle Creek Road is closed between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township.