Several Residents Displaced After Apartment Building Fire in Snyder County

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – Several people were displaced by an apartment building fire in Mount Pleasant Mills Friday. CSR 911 says the fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. at 44 Millrace Road in Snyder County.

According to the Daily Item, 10 people were displaced and the fire was noticed by a passerby who helped several of the residents get out of the multi-family home.

Crews were on the scene for about four hours and a portion of Route 104 was closed for a time.

The Daily Item reports the fire does not appear to be suspicious but a state police fire marshal is investigating. The Fremont Fire Department says fire conditions changed drastically due to the heavy winds in the area and the fire consumed the entire attic area within minutes.

Several volunteer fire crews from surrounding counties responded, along with the American Red Cross who is helping the displaced families.