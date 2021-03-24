Senator Toomey Votes ‘No’ On Dr. Rachel Levine Confirmation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) says he voted no on the confirmation of Pennsylvania’s former health secretary to serve in the Biden administration. In a statement Wednesday, Senator Toomey says Dr. Rachel Levine ‘has not earned a promotion’ to serve as Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Senator Toomey says the pandemic struck seniors in nursing homes disproportionately hard compared to other states, due in part to poor decisions by Dr. Levine and the Wolf Administration. Toomey also says the commonwealth’s extended economic lockdown Dr. Levine advocated for was ‘excessive, arbitrary in nature, and has led to a slower recovery.’

See his full statement below:

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued the following statement regarding his vote to oppose Dr. Rachel Levine’s nomination to serve as an Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

“In Pennsylvania, the pandemic struck seniors in nursing homes disproportionately hard compared to other states. This was due in part to poor decisions and oversight by Dr. Levine and the Wolf administration. Moreover, the commonwealth’s extended economic lockdown that Dr. Levine advocated for was excessive, arbitrary in nature, and has led to a slower recovery. While I appreciate Dr. Levine’s service and responsiveness to my office over the past year, she has not earned a promotion to help lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and I cannot support her confirmation.”