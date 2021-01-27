Senator Toomey: It’s Constitutionally Permissible to Hold Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) says, his view is, it is constitutionally permissible for the U.S. Senate to hold the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Senator Toomey says it’s clear to him the impeachment was constitutional, but he says there are legal and constitutional arguments both favoring and opposing a US Senate trial.

Toomey says when the trial begins February 9, he will again fulfill his responsibility to consider the arguments made by his lawyers and the house managers. You can read his full statement below:

Here is US Senator Pat Toomey’s remarks regarding the trial of former President Donald Trump:

“There are legal and constitutional arguments both favoring and opposing an impeachment trial of a former president.

“In my view, the text and context of the Constitution, the meaning of the term ‘impeachment’ to the founders, and the most relevant precedents indicate that it is constitutionally permissible for the Senate to consider the impeachment of President Trump.

“When President Trump’s impeachment trial begins on February 9th, I will again fulfill my responsibility to consider the arguments made by his lawyers and the House managers.”