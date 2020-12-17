Senator Gordner Says Geisinger Asked for Latest Restrictions

SUNBURY — The third most powerful state senator in Pennsylvania said it wasn’t all the Governor’s office which came up with the latest COVID-19 restrictions on Pennsylvania businesses… he says there is an institution closer to home which was involved, “Geisinger was very involved in this process.”

State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick), “Geisinger sent a letter, as you’re probably aware, to the governor asking for these specific actions for 21-days, which is what the governor ended up doing, and Geisinger included, not only shuttering indoor dining but also health care facilities, etc. And Geisinger was a prominent part of the Governor’s announcement,” he said.

Senator Gordner says frustration is growing among restaurants, bar owners… and patrons, “You have limited indoor dining, following all the CDC guidelines, require people to wear masks and make sure the tables are six feet apart, etc. So they just feel like they’re really being singled out without the data to support it.”

Sen. Gordner, who is the majority party Whip in the state senate, said a constitutional amendment is pending in Harrisburg which would diminish some of the Governor’s power during a long term state of emergency. He said the measure would also enhance the powers of the state legislature during those circumstances.He says passing that measure will be a top priority for the House and Senate in Harrisburg next year and it could be on the ballot for the Pennsylvania Spring Primary election.

Senator Gordner was on WKOK’s On The Mark program Thursday and you can hear his remarks here.