Senator Gordner Encouraging Vaccinations to Keep Valley COVID Numbers Low

HARRISBURG – Valley State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) is echoing Governor Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Task Force’s message urging constituents to get vaccinated.

“Vaccines are readily available and we have made sure that whether its clinics, whether its bigger places like Geisinger, whether its your local pharmacy…lots of folks have trust with their local pharmacist.”

Recently, Governor Tom Wolf and the state COVID-19 task force asked state lawmakers to urge constituents to get vaccinated as worries of the delta variant continue.

While new cases have more than tripled in Pennsylvania the past two weeks, that hasn’t been the case in our area, “I continue to get daily numbers from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and our numbers – Columbia, Montour, Snyder, Union, Northumberland – have all been very low and that is great and I hope we can continue that way. Really, again, the best way again is to vaccinate.”

Reports also indicated over the weekend the governor is considering mandating vaccinations for state workers. That’s something Senator Gordner wouldn’t recommend at this point, “I can tell you in the Pennsylvania House and Senate…we’re not considering anything along those lines. There’s lots of different safety protocols that can be in place in regard to the workplace. We certainly see it implemented, so I don’t know if there’s any necessity to require that.”

Gordner says he and his family, including 89-year-old father, are fully vaccinated.