Senator Gordner Discusses Recently-Passed State Budget

July 1, 2021

SUNBURY – A conservative, bi-partisan state spending plan that will avoid big budget deficits later.  That is how local State Senator and Senate Majority Whip John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) summarizes the now ‘signed into law’ plan.

Senator Gordner was on WKOK’s On The Mark, “We are going to end up putting over two billion dollars in the rainy-day fund; and out of the $7.3 billion we received from the American Rescue Plan, we have allocated about two million of it and five million of it will be put in a locked-box account for future spending in the next couple years.”

Gordner said state leaders are being cautious with spending, having learned their lesson a decade ago: “We did a three-year budget and we planned it all out, so there will be sufficient funds, and we’re being very responsible and prudent. We’re making the second-largest investment in public education that’s been made; we’re sending money to nursing homes, basically for the workers there, and there’s other money that we’re being responsible with.”

