Senate GOP Won’t Fast-Track Child Sex Abuse Lawsuit ‘Window’

WKOK Staff | March 22, 2021 |

58572530 – dome of the pennsylvania state capitol building harrisburg, pa

BY MARK SCOLFORO AND MARC LEVY, Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Majority Republicans in the state Senate announced Monday they will not employ a rarely used emergency process to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to give victims of child sexual abuse a two-year window in which to file civil lawsuits.

