Sen. Casey Bills: Police Reform for People with Disabilities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is introducing two bills that would reform the way law enforcement interacts with people with disabilities. The bills would also enhance the state and regional 2-1-1 call system. Senator Casey’s office said Wednesday the two bills are the HELP Act and Safe Interactions Act.

Casey says the HELP Act would divert non-criminal, non-fire and non-medical emergency calls form 9-1-1 systems to state and regional 2-1-1 referral systems.

The Safe Interactions Act would provide grants to enable non-profit disability organizations to develop training programs that support safe interactions between law enforcement officers and people with disabilities. Training would be directed to both new and veteran officers and would include people with disabilities in the training as instructors, as well as an advisory council.

Casey says he formed these two bills in response to the high profile killings of black Americans and those who needed mental health crisis support and didn’t get it.