Selinsgrove Grad Named a NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee

SELINSGROVE – A Selinsgrove High School and now Susquehanna University graduate has been nominated for a distinguished award among female student-athletes. According to a release from Susquehanna, Sara Arbogast of Port Trevorton was one of 177 athletes nominated for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Arbogast is one of two nominees from the Landmark Conference, along with Juniata College’s Alexandra Fontes. Arbogast had a distinguished career for the River Hawks on the track and in the classroom.