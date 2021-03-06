Second Straight Day of a Valley COVID Death

HARRISBURG – A COVID death has been reported in the Valley for the second straight day after having six straight days of no deaths. In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health also confirmed 29 new Valley cases:

Northumberland County has 11 new cases, reaching 8,072 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There is also a new death for a total of 325 deaths since last March.

Union County has eight new cases at 5,271 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 81 deaths.

Snyder has 10 new cases at 3,082 overall and a new death for a total of 81 deaths.

Montour’s case count was reconciled at 1,790 overall cases, and a total of 60 deaths.

2,789 new statewide cases have been confirmed as well, and the state’s total is now 946,985, of which 91% have recovered. 55 new deaths have also been identified via the Pennsylvania death registry the last two days, reported for a total of 24,317 since March.

Also in Saturday’s update, the department reported 1,260 more doses were administered across the Valley, either first or second:

Montour – 11,119 total doses administered (6,601 partial, 4,518 full)

Northumberland – 26,806 total doses administered (17,604 partial, 9,202 full)

Snyder – 8,683 total doses administered (5,871 partial, 2,812 full)

Union – 10,524 total doses administered (7,125 partial, 3,399 full)

The Department of Health also reported there are now over 1,500 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 314 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 171 are on ventilators. Locally:

Geisinger Danville has four new patients – 35 people admitted, nine are in the ICU and eight are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin has a new patient – six people are admitted and two in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital has three fewer patients – four patients are admitted, two in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

On its dashboard Friday, Bucknell says there are still 24 active cases on campus – 21 among students and three among faculty and staff; that number is 11 more than last updated Friday. The university’s isolation occupancy space is now only 21% used as well. Since the start of the spring there have been 324 cases on campus.

At Susquehanna University, there are now 31 active cases, 30 among students and one among faculty and staff.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.