HARRISBURG – The second highest set of new statewide COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and it’s the third straight day of at least 220 statewide deaths. There’s also been a dramatic drop of the total number of cases in Montour County.

In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed 12,745 new cases, with the total over 470,000, of which 58% have recovered. 225 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 12,200. There are over 5,800 statewide hospitalizations, including over 1,200 in the ICU and over 600 on ventilators.

Locally, Montour County’s case total is down from 1,285 Thursday to 659 listed Friday. We told you in a previous story the county had been assigned more case counts because of an influx of cases at Geisinger and from surrounding areas not in the county. The county remains with 16 deaths as well.

Elsewhere locally, Northumberland County has 184 new cases, likely some of those coming from the Montour case count. The county’s case total is now 3,523 since the start of the pandemic, and there are also four new deaths at 162 total. Snyder has 50 new cases at 1,356 overall and 30 deaths, and Union has 60 new cases at 2,100 overall and 19 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Friday):

Geisinger Danville has eight new patients – 119 patients admitted, 17 are on ventilators and 34 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient – 12 people admitted, and two in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has three less patients – 42 patients, three on ventilators, 10 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Friday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 44 inmates and 32 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 71 inmates (3 at USP Allenwood, 47 at Medium, 23 at Low) and 34 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has eight active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Friday):

Among 14 Northumberland County facilities – 700 total resident cases, 181 total staff cases and 131 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 155 active cases – 97 among residents and 58 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 129 total cases – 85 among residents (44 active) and 44 among staff (25 active) Mountainview Coal Township has one active staff case – 269 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 102 total resident cases, 19 total staff cases and 18 deaths

In four Montour County facilities – 88 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases, and eight deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are three active employee cases, (272 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 70 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and four deaths

There are 3,009,510 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 16,424 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.