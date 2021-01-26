SCI Muncy Reports First COVID-19 Inmate Death

MUNCY – A nearby state prison is reporting its first inmate death due to COVID-19. The state Department of Corrections announced Tuesday a 62-year-old female inmate died Monday. The inmate’s identification will not be provided. The Department of Corrections says she had underlying medical conditions and was hospitalized last Wednesday before testing positive for COVID-19.

The inmate was serving a 10-40-year sentence for burglary and had been at the facility since April 2013. SCI Muncy is currently reporting 15 active inmate cases and 14 active staff cases. The state Department of Corrections says, those inmates at SCI Muncy, who have coronavirus, are being isolated.