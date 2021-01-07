SCI Coal Township Outbreak Grows, 7 New Valley COVID-19 Deaths

HARRISBURG – The current COVID-19 outbreak at SCI Coal Township is growing rapidly, and there are seven new deaths in the Valley associated with the virus. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed two deaths each in Union, Montour, and Northumberland counties, at 49, 30, and 245, respectively. Snyder County also has a new death at 48 total. 265 new deaths have been reported statewide as well, and the state death toll is now over 17,100.

Also in the Valley, SCI Coal Township continues to experience a major outbreak, now with 219 inmates infected, along with 16 staff. This comes after the prison didn’t have any inmate cases listed Tuesday. Valley federal prisons continue experiencing outbreaks:

Allenwood Federal Prisons are down to 129 inmates infected – 71 at the Medium campus, 57 at Low, 1 at USP Allenwood – and 50 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 55 active inmate cases and 31 active cases right now among staff.

Elsewhere locally, 200 new cases have been confirmed. That includes 82 in Northumberland County at 5,479 since the start of the pandemic. Snyder has 73 new cases at 2,076 overall, and Union has 45 new cases at 3,157 overall. Montour’s case count has been reconciled again, now listed at 1,202 cases since March, down from 1,212 listed Wednesday. Statewide, 9,698 new cases have been confirmed, with the total now over 693,000, of which 72% have recovered.

For hospitalizations, there are over 5,400 statewide – of those patients, over 1,100 are in the ICU and over 600 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals:

At Valley hospitals (updated Thursday):

Geisinger Danville has one more patient – 172 people admitted, 34 in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin (no changes) –15 people admitted and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has four fewer patients – 48 patients now, 12 in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

At Valley state run facilities (updated Thursday):

Selinsgrove Center – 44 total residents have been infected (26 active), 151 staff have been infected (42 active)

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (20 active), 24 staff have been infected (eight active)

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Thursday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 822 total resident cases, 204 total staff cases and 164 deaths. These numbers represent slight changes: Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 active cases – 97 among residents and 66 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 162 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 63 among staff (two active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff case and one active resident case – 278 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 113 total resident cases, 29 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 179 total resident cases, 52 total staff cases, and 13 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there is one active resident case (191 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 172 total resident cases, 30 total staff cases, and 19 deaths

As of Thursday, 390 more vaccine doses have been administered (over 177,000 doses administered statewide):

Montour – 96 more doses administered (2,038 total)

Northumberland – 189 more doses administered (2,009 total)

Snyder – 37 more doses administered (468 total)

Union – 68 more doses administered (1,089 total)

There are 3,337,716 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 20,148 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.