Scammers Posing as Local Government Officials Demanding Payments

SUNBURY – Scammers are making threatening phone calls posing as local government officials around here. The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office is warning local residents of scammers asking for financial information, posing as employees of Northumberland County.

DA Tony Matulewicz says the person modified their phone to send false caller ID to the victim’s phone… The person then threatens local residents to give up come financial information or face incarceration.

Matulewicz says any calls demanding financial information and making threats of arrest are scam calls. Residents are encouraged to hang up the phone immediately should the callers seems suspicious.