SELINSGROVE – Save the Date for Selinsgrove’s Market Street Festival Saturday, September 25.

Selinsgrove Projects Inc., organizer of the Selinsgrove Market Street Festival reports the festival will be back this year. SPI says since 1978, Selinsgrove has been celebrating its small-town charm each fall.

The Selinsgrove High School marching band will kick off the festival’s entertainment and there are plenty of other acts and demonstrations to enjoy. SPI says food, handcrafted items, and the petting zoo will be back. Additionally, they say the eighth annual Snader Strong 5K will raise money for spinal cord research.

The festival is free and will be held from 8am-4pm. Parking will be available at the Selinsgrove High School and a free shuttle service will save you the steps to Market Street.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can download an application from selinsgrove.net – a vendor discount is available until June 30. For more information, call 570-541-9117.