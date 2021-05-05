Rowe: Transgender Sports Ban Based on Safety Issues

HARRISBURG – Valley State Representative David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) says allowing transgender students play on sports teams not aligning with their biological sex is a ‘safety issue.’

On WKOK’s On The Mark, he says that’s the reason he’s co-sponsor of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, “When we look at the genetic make-up of people who are born male, there is simply a genetic, physical advantage that men have. I’ve heard directly from several of my constituents, they’re concern is we have injuries, we have potentially life-threatening situations. It definitely creates an imbalance field of play as well.”

Rowe is one of five Republican state lawmakers sponsoring the bill. He says the bill would simply be a preventative measure in keeping female athletes safe, “If an individual has a way they identify, that’s their decision, but once you start imposing that and start putting other children’s safety at risk, I think that’s something we have to look at and take steps to protect our young female athletes.”

The bill also argues allowing trans-women athletes to participate in women’s and girl’s sports would cut at the intent of Title IX, prohibiting sex-based discrimination. If the bill makes it to Governor Tom Wolf’s desk, it is likely to be vetoed. Hear more from Rowe on this and other topics on the WKOK Podcast Page.