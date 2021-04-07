Routes 11 and 15 Shut Down in Perry County for Major Vehicle Accident

LIVERPOOL – A major accident involving six people with ejection and entrapment has shutdown both directions of Routes 11 and 15 in Perry County. According to emergency responders, the accident involves a tractor-trailer and another vehicle. It occurred around 3 p.m. in Buffalo Township, Perry County at Cherry Road.

Routes 11-15 has also been shutdown at Route 322 in Reed Township, Dauphin County. Reports at the scene indicate traffic is at a standstill. Three helicopters were called to the scene. We’re working to gather more details.