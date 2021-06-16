UPDATE: One Lane of Routes 11-15 OPEN After Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – A lane of Routes 11-15 north at the Selinsgrove bypass is now open after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer first shut down the road. PennDOT says the lane closure is between the Route 35 and Route 522 in Penn Township, Snyder County. It’s unknown when the road will be fully reopen, but major delays are ongoing and drivers are asked to avoid the area. PennDOT says there’s a detour in place using Route 35. Injuries are unknown.