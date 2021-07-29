UPDATE: Route 11 OPEN in Danville After Two-Vehicle Crash

DANVILLE – A portion of Route 11 is back open in Danville after to a two-vehicle accident, with one of those vehicles landing on nearby railroad tracks. According to emergency communications, the accident was reported just after noon Thursday at 287 Northumberland Street, in front of Burger King. Traffic was shutdown in both directions for a short time.

Emergency communications said one of the vehicles was on the railroad tracks nearby with smoke showing at the time, and there was debris and fluids on the roadway. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicles, but there was at least one person taken to a local hospital.

We’re working to gather more details.