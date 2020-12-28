Route 11 and Other Local Roads Open

NORTHUMBERLAND– PennDOT reports this morning that three roadways that were closed over the weekend due to flooding are now open. That includes Route 11 between Northumberland and Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Also open: Middle Creek Road between Route 35 and Market Street in Union Township, Snyder County and River Road between North Water Street and Winter Farm Lane in Kelly Township, Union County. The only roadway in the Central Susquehanna Valley that remains closed is Creek Road, between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township, Union County.