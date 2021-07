DELAWARE TOWNSHIP – The right lane along a portion of I-180 east is being closed due to a vehicle rollover with confinement. According to emergency communications, the crash was first reported just after 2:30 p.m. along I-180 east at mile marker 9, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

There are two patients reported after a truck and trailer rolled on its side, and the Union County Firewire says LifeFlight is on standby. We’re working to gather more details.