Road Conditions: Speed Restrictions on Valley Interstates, Route 54 Slick

UNDATED – The incoming winter storm is beginning to create slippery Valley roadways. PennDOT says Interstates 80 and 180 have speed limits reduced to 45 mph.

PennDOT also says Route 54 at Natalie Mountain is beginning to get slick. That’s between Route 487 at Elysburg and Route 61 at Atlas. The road maybe especially difficult for trucks to pass through. PennDOT says all drivers should consider alternate routes – eastbound traffic should use Route 487 south to Route 61 south, westbound should use Route 61 north to Route 487 north.