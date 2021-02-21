Right Rear Rumble Takes Off in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG – Some off-road enthusiasts are making a rumble in Bloomsburg this weekend. WNEP-TV reports that drivers operating remote-controlled cars came out to the Bloomsburg Nationals yesterday for the Right Rear Rumble at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

Racers built their own remote-controlled cars and are competing in several categories for prizes. It’s reported that more than 100 people participated in the event yesterday and racing continues with new categories and prizes today in Columbia County.