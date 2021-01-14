KYW: Retired Chester firefighter arrested for involvement in Capitol riot

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — From KYW Newsradio..A retired Pennsylvania firefighter was taken into police custody Thursday morning at his home in Delaware County for allegations surrounding his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say Robert Sanford is seen in a video wearing a Chester Fire Department hat and throwing a fire extinguisher at Capitol police officers during the pro-Trump violence in Washington, D.C., last week.

Sanford is expected to make an initial appearance for an arraignment Thursday afternoon. He faces federal charges, including felony assault of a police officer.