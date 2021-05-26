Residual Delays Following Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-80 in Valley

UNDATED – There are delays along a portion of Interstate 80 in the Valley following a crash involving a tractor-trailer. PennDOT says the crash is along I-80 west in Northumberland and Montour counties between mile markers 216 and 220, west of the Route 54 Danville exit.

According to the Union County Fire Wire, the crash was first reported just after 1 p.m. One vehicle overturned, and extrication was also performed by emergency crews for one of the vehicles involved. It’s unknown how long it will take crews to clear the scene.