Resident’s of Snyder County Facility Have Fishing Outing

SELINSGROVE – Might sound unusual for residents of a nursing facility to have a fishing outing but that’s what happened in Snyder County over the weekend.

Families and staff enjoyed some trout fishing in a portable pond outside The Manor at Penn Village. They tell us despite the warm weather, dozens of residents who don’t normally get to fish anymore, were able to try their hand at dropping a line in the small, stocked, pond.

Organizers said thanks to a non-profit group that provides outdoor experiences, The Manor staff, Dauntless Hook and Ladder Company, and others.

Hooks ‘N Triggers is non-profit group based in Watsontown, they say on their Facebook page, they are “A group of outdoorsmen who want to help others enjoy the outdoors as much as we do. Introducing and assisting others with Hunting and Fishing experiences especially children, veterans and disabled persons.”

Some fish were caught, and under the awning at The Manor, the day-according to organizers—was a big success for everyone.