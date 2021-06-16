Reports: Bloom U Providing Scholarships as Vaccine Incentive

BLOOMSBURG — Students going to Bloomsburg University this fall could wind up with a small scholarship for coming to campus vaccinated against COVID-19. According to reports, the university is offering a limited number of these scholarships through a lottery system. The university is not requiring students to be vaccinated before the fall semester.

Two $5,000 scholarships will be offered, one to a new student and one returning student, along with 10 $2,500 scholarships, five to new students and the other five to returning students. Eligible students must provide proof of vaccination to the Student Health Center by Sept. 13.

Fully vaccinated students will also not need to pre-test for COVID, participate in surveillance testing, or quarantine if exposed to the virus, per the latest CDC guidelines. The University is collaborating on this scholarship initiative with the Bloomsburg University Foundation (BUF).