Report: Woman Reportedly Saved From Shamokin Apartment Building Fire

SHAMOKIN – An investigation is underway into what sparked a fire at a Shamokin apartment building Tuesday night. The News Item says fire officials believe the blaze originated in a first-floor living room of 5 N. Market St. The Shamokin Fire Bureau and neighboring fire companies were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. for the fire reported with entrapment.

Police officers reportedly saved a woman from a second-floor porch after she was unable to exit through the front of the building. Chief Steve Jeffery said in addition to firefighters from the Shamokin Fire Bureau, also responding were firefighters from Kulpmont Fire Department and Anthracite Fire Co. in Mount Carmel, as well as EMS from AREA Services. (Deanna Force)