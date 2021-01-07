REPORT: Schuylkill County man among the dead during rioting at the U.S. Capitol

News agencies are reporting that Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police have confirmed one of the fatalities was Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown. Police said he died as a result of an “apparent medical emergency.”

Phillips was among four people who died as a mob stormed the Capitol while Congress was certifying the vote from the November presidential election. The riot erupted moments after President Donald Trump gave an incendiary speech repeating his unsubstantiated claims that the election was stolen from him.

Investigators said one woman, Ashli Babbitt, 35, of San Diego, Calif., was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she climbed through a window wearing a Trump flag as a cape.

Police identified the other fatalities as a man and a woman who like Phillips died as a result of apparent medical emergencies.