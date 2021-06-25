Report: Proposed PA budget Includes Language to Govern Name, Image, and Likeness Dealings in College Athletics

According to the document obtained from the state’s House Republican Appropriations Committee, the language says that

“-A college student athlete may earn compensation for the use of the college student athlete’s name, image or likeness under this article. The compensation shall be commensurate with the market value of the student athlete’s name, image or likeness. The compensation may not be provided in exchange, in whole or in part, for a current or prospective student athlete to attend, participate or perform at a particular institution of higher education.”

Student-athletes would need to get outside agents to negotiate NIL deals – the shorthand for “names, image and likeness” rights. It also says that schools, conferences, and the NCAA cannot stand in their way if an agreement. Additionally, an athlete’s scholarship could not be reduced or revoked based on what he or she might make via a name, image, and likeness deal(s).

A royalty clause is found in the bill, as well. It reads:

“A person that produces a college team jersey, a college team video game or college team trading cards for the purpose of making a profit shall make a royalty payment to each college student athlete whose name, image, likeness or other individually identifiable feature is used.”

There are some limitations for the athletes, however. According to the bill, they could not enter agreements with the following industries:

(1) Adult entertainment products and services.

(2) Alcohol products.

(3) Casinos and gambling, including sports betting, the lottery and betting in connection with video games, online games and mobile devices.

(4) Tobacco and electronic smoking products and devices.

(5) Prescription pharmaceuticals.

(6) A controlled dangerous substance.

Student-athletes would also need to provide a copy of their agreement at least seven days prior to its execution to a designated person at their school.

Six other states have NIL laws that go into effect on July 1, and other state governing bodies across the nation are working on similar pieces of legislation. It is believed that, if approved, the Pennsylvania legislation would go into effect as soon as the state budget is signed by Gov. Tom Wolf, which is expected to take place by the end of the month. The state government’s new fiscal year starts July 1.