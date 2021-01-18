FBI Seeks Harrisburg Woman For Role in US Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. – From WGAL…A Harrisburg woman is wanted by the FBI for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The FBI is seeking Riley Williams, 22.

According to the FBI, video from ITV News on YouTube shows Williams inside the Capitol.

Federal investigators are also looking into whether she stole a laptop or device from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the chaos.

According to court documents, Williams’ former lover phoned in a tip to the FBI.

The FBI said the tipster told investigators that friends shared video of Williams taking a laptop or a hard drive from Pelosi’s office. Williams’ alleged plan, according to the tipster, was to turn that over to a friend in Russia who would have sold the device to Russian intelligence, but the plan fell through.

Williams is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.

The FBI believes Williams has fled. Investigators said Williams’ mother told officers in Harrisburg that her daughter packed a bag, left her home and told her mother she would be gone for a couple of weeks.

According to investigators, Williams’ mother said her daughter had recently taken an interest in President Donald Trump’s policies and far-right message boards.