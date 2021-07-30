Rent Assistance Still Available Locally as Federal Moratorium Ends

LEWISBURG – The federal moratorium on evictions ends tomorrow (Saturday), leaving many people on edge nationwide still struggling to pay their rent as they continue recovering from the pandemic.

But there’s some help available locally through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, “It is a program we have been running for several months now that helps with rental assistance, we can support families if they need help with future rent as well, and it includes utilities.”

That’s Kim Amsler, Operations Director at Union-Snyder Community Action Agency. She says anyone who lost employment, had reduced hours, or even had to take on additional expenses due to the pandemic is eligible.

But Executive Director Sue Auman says those still needing assistance have to act now, “Often, people just don’t think of themselves as someone who needs a helping hand or is eligible for it, or maybe they do but they think, ‘I’m just gonna tough it out.’ But now is the time for people to reach out. We really don’t want people to wait until a little bit down the road when its going to be even order to sort things out.”

Amsler says so far the agency has provided about $835,000 and some funding is still available, “We did receive about $5 million through the rental assistance program. There is additional funding that was approved through the federal government through the American Rescue Plan, but there is additional assistance that we’ll, over the next month, be rolling out that will also be available.”

Those interested in applying can go to compass.state.pa.us and select the your county to apply to. You can also email [email protected] or call 570-374-0181, option 2. You can hear more about the program on the WKOK Podcast Page.