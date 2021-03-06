Harrisburg Diocese Approves COVID-19 Vaccine by Johnson & Johnson

HARRISBURG – The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg has sided with the Vatican its morally acceptable to take the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Bishop Ronald Gainer recently sided with the Vatican’s own stance its’ morally acceptable if there is no other choice.

This comes amid some divisions within the Catholic Church on the morality of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine due to production incorporating a cell derived from an aborted fetus. However, the company has said there is no fetal tissue in its vaccine.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’s Committee on Doctrine has said there are moral concerns with all three currently available vaccines; that said, the conference said being vaccinated ‘can be an act of charity that serves the common good.’