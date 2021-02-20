Regional COVID-19 Testing Site Starting in Northumberland County

HARRISBURG – Northumberland County is one of five counties receiving a regional COVID-19 testing site starting this Sunday. The Department of Health says the testing site will be located at Shikellamy State Park in the Marina Section and it will be a drive-thru clinic. Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from this Sunday through Thursday. Turnaround time for test results are two to seven business days after testing.

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day and mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-served basis and is completely free. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of the virus.