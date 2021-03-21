Recognizing Social Workers this Month

SUNBURY—Northumberland County is honoring their social workers this month. March is “Social Work Month” and this year’s theme is “Social Workers are Essential.” In a new release from the county, the county’s Human Service Department reminds local residents that social workers empower people, giving them skills and encouragement to overcome life’s challenges.

According to the county, because of this year’s pandemic, social workers are needed more than ever. The county’s Human Services agencies urge people to learn more about the essential work of social workers during “Social Work Month.”