Rabbittransit Providing Free COVID-19 Vaccination Transportation

YORK – One of the Valley’s transportation providers is offering free rides to those needing to get to a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Rabbittransit says it is offering free shared ride service for Valley residents for COVID-19 vaccines.

Advance reservations are required and residents can call Rabbittransit no later than noon the business prior to their appointment. When scheduling, riders must have a confirmed COVID-19 appointment at the location they are requesting transportation. The number to call is 1-800-632-9063.

To assist in transportation efforts, rabbittransit says it’s partnered with area organizations to off-set costs, including the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.