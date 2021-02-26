Quarantine Guidance for Fully Vaccinated People Announced

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health is out with quarantine guidance for people exposed to COVID-19 but who have been already fully vaccinated.

The health department announced Friday, if someone is fully vaccinated, that person does not need to quarantine after an exposure to the virus. However, if its been three months after you’ve been fully vaccinated, you should quarantine if you’ve been exposed and are symptomatic.

The health department says this doesn’t mean the vaccine is only effective for three months – but it’s unclear how long immunity from the vaccine will last. Therefore, the CDC is limiting quarantine guidance to 90 days while additional research is conducted.

The guidance also says someone who’s fully vaccinated doesn’t have to quarantine due to exposure if they’ve remained asymptomatic since that current exposure.