PSP: ‘Sufficient Amount’ of 5 p.m. Alcohol Closing Enforcement

HARRISBURG – Bars and restaurants around the Valley and statewide will need to make sure they adhere to tonight’s alcohol closure to mitigate the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases.

Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Cpl. Brent Miller says there will be a ‘sufficient number of undercover liquor control officers enforcing tonight’s no alcohol sales between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. tomorrow morning. This latest alcohol restriction was announced by Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine Monday.

Cpl. Miller says violations will be determined on a case-by-case basis, but non-complying businesses could face warnings, or even administration citations, which could lead to a liquor license suspension.

Miller says troopers continue to work with county officials, local law enforcement, the PLCB, and Departments of State and Agriculture with overall enforcement of Monday’s new mitigation orders locally. Troopers’ enforcement remains an educational emphasis, but strict enforcement will begin as well and violators will again be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Miller also says troopers will not stop out-of-state vehicles simply because they’re from out-of-state. However, should a Pennsylvania or out-of-state resident be pulled over for any reason, they will be potentially asked where they’re going and be reminded of the state’s new COVID-19 travel requirements. Miller says troopers will also not be posted at state borders to enforce the new travel restrictions.