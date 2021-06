SELINSGROVE – State police at Selinsgrove recently investigated what they say is a violation of the state’s ‘revenge porn’ law. Troopers say 39-year-old Nathan Brower of Beaver Springs sent a nude photo of his ex-girlfriend to her mother…they say that is a violation of the state’s ‘dissemination of an intimate image’ law. The May 19 incident is a misdemeanor according to troopers and charges were filed.