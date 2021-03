WATSONTOWN – An Allentown man was charged after a hit and run that damaged property in the borough of Watsontown.

Police say they received a report of a hit and run in the 300 block of Spruce Alley. An investigation led to charges being filed against 25-year old Jeremiah Bauza of Allentown. He faces one summary count each of careless driving and accidents involving damage to unattended property.

Charges were filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl.