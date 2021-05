MONROE TWP – Over 250 outages are being reported in the Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf areas in Snyder County and some traffic lights on Routes 11-15 are out as well.

According to the PPL outage map, the outages are due to a ‘tripped breaker or blown fuse.’

PennDOT says the traffic signals of Routes 11-15 between Park Road and Monroe Market Place are not working in both directions. Fire police are currently on scene assisting with traffic management.