SUNBURY – Over a thousand power outages have been reported across the Valley due to high winds.

According to PPL’s Outage Map:

758 Montour County outages

308 Northumberland County outages

90 Snyder County outages

137 Union county outages

According to Citizen’s Electric’s Outage Map:

53 in Buffalo Township

15 in East Buffalo Township

High winds are expected to continue throughout the day, according to AccuWeather.