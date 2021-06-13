Post 44 American Legion Hosts Flag Retirement Ceremony

NORTHUMBERLAND – The American Legion Post 44 is holding a flag retirement ceremony Monday, June 14 and they’ll dedicate a new permanent facility for the ceremonies. Monday, 6pm at the Northumberland/Point Township Post 44, leaders of the legion will conduct the ceremony, including the playing of taps, leading a prayer, and there will a firing squad salute.

The burning of worn American Flags is being conducted on Monday, Flag Day. Post 44 holds a ceremony each year, and this year, they’ll dedicate the new facility built by a local scout. Legion spokesman Dick Simpson says Cooper Roush of Sunbury, a member of scout troop 333 at Zion Lutheran Church, completed the project for an Eagle Scout award.

The public is invited to attend.