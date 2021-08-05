Positive West Nile Sample Found in Sunbury

SUNBURY – A sample from the City of Sunbury has tested positive for West Nile Virus…you’ll remember that is a mosquito-borne disease that can cause a type of brain inflammation, typically spread by a mosquito bite.

City Administrator Derrick Backer says the city was notified of the positive test Thursday via a letter from the state DEP Vector Management to the Northumberland County Conservation District.

Backer says residents are asked to drain stagnant water, such as water in tires buckets, or spouting, where mosquitoes can breed.

He says the DEP will be continuing mosquito surveillance in the five county area – Northumberland, Snyder, Union Montour, Columbia – to determine if any further mitigation efforts are needed.