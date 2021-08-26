Positive COVID Case at Linntown Elementary

LEWISBURG – A second COVID case has been reported in the Lewisburg Area School District since the start of the new school year last week. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock says the district Thursday learned of a positive case with a staff member at Linntown Elementary. She says it is a community spread case and not a result from contact from anyone in the school. However, all staff members who were in contact with the positive staff member have been notified. There were no student contacts with the staff member.

The other COVID case was reported last week on the first day of classes, with a Kelly Elementary teacher tested positive for the virus, forcing other teachers to quarantine and assigning reading and math specialists to substitute in affected classrooms.