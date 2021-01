LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Area School District is reporting a new positive case of COVID-19 at Kelly Elementary. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock says a staff member tested positive. She says the school building will not close after they determined the employee had no close contacts with staff and students.

Dr. Polinchock says if parents want to keep their children at home for this week, they can do so, and teachers will provide instructional materials virtually.