MOUNT CARMEL TWP – A portion of Route 901 is closed until further notice due to what PennDOT now describes as an ‘underground subsidence in the area.’ Northumberland County Communications says Route 901 is closed from the Shamokin/Coal Township area to Mount Carmel Township/Locust Gap Highway.

Motorists are asked to use Routes 54 and 61. Crews were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. We’re working to gather more details.