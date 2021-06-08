Portion of Route 890 to be Closed Wednesday

SUNBURY – A portion of Route 890 will be closed Wednesday for maintenance work. PennDOT says Route 890 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County to Brush Valley Road in Rockefeller Township.

During that time, crews will perform center line asphalt repairs along the road. Southbound traffic will follow Route 61 south in Hamilton to Route 147 south to Brush Valley Road. Northbound traffic will follow Brush Valley Road at Wolf’s Crossroads to Route 147 north to Route 61.